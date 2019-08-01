Gunnar Peterson Says Revenge Body Participant Is "F--king Up" After Being Late to Workouts & Eating Bad

Khloe Kardashian can set you up with a top-notch fitness specialist, renowned medical expert and round-the-clock support system to boot. But if Sean wants to continue his progress, he at least needs to meet them halfway.

"We need to talk about Sean, man. Seriously," Dr. Philip Goglia tells Gunnar Peterson in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. As the high-achieving participant's nutritionist and trainer, respectively, Dr. Goglia and Gunnar are invested in Sean's success and committed to steering him through his 12-week transformation. And while Dr. Goglia acknowledges that "he made big improvements initially," at the program's halfway point, it appears Sean's dedication has started to wane.

"A hundred percent he's pulling away," Gunnar agrees. "You can feel it."

Sean's attitude has been concerning the experts for several weeks now. Earlier, during a check-in consultation with Goglia, the doctor notes a dangerous dip in progress. Rather than improving, "his numbers got worse," the nutritionist explains, calling Sean "a big question mark" and suggesting he must not be following their "very specific food plan."