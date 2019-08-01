Gunnar Peterson Says Revenge Body Participant Is "F--king Up" After Being Late to Workouts & Eating Bad

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 6:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian can set you up with a top-notch fitness specialist, renowned medical expert and round-the-clock support system to boot. But if Sean wants to continue his progress, he at least needs to meet them halfway.
"We need to talk about Sean, man. Seriously," Dr. Philip Goglia tells Gunnar Peterson in this clip from Sunday's new Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. As the high-achieving participant's nutritionist and trainer, respectively, Dr. Goglia and Gunnar are invested in Sean's success and committed to steering him through his 12-week transformation. And while Dr. Goglia acknowledges that "he made big improvements initially," at the program's halfway point, it appears Sean's dedication has started to wane.
"A hundred percent he's pulling away," Gunnar agrees. "You can feel it."
Sean's attitude has been concerning the experts for several weeks now. Earlier, during a check-in consultation with Goglia, the doctor notes a dangerous dip in progress. Rather than improving, "his numbers got worse," the nutritionist explains, calling Sean "a big question mark" and suggesting he must not be following their "very specific food plan."
Dr. Goglia is not the only member of Sean's Revenge Body team feeling frustrated right now. Gunnar—a seasoned celebrity trainer and the L.A. Lakers' strength and conditioning coach—is notably exasperated as well.
"He's f--king up," Gunnar tells the camera.
One week prior, Sean is 30 minutes late to their workout without giving his coach a heads up. And, what's worse, this isn't the first time.
"Late is the recurring theme. Nice," Gunnar sighs, while Sean (who does eventually arrive) does the same from an elliptical nearby. Continuing, the trainer says he needs "more focus" from him because "the more you give me to work with, the more work we can get done."
Will Sean amp up the effort and see this transformation through? Hear from the participant himself in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!
