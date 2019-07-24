Heidi Montag Posts About "Hateful" People Amid Reignited Lauren Conrad Feud

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 24, 2019 8:59 AM

Heidi Montag, Lauren Conrad, Stephanie Pratt

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock, Amy Sussman/Getty Images

It's been almost 12 years since Lauren Conrad fiercely told Heidi Montag, "You know why I'm mad at you, you know what you did!"

That's right, Hills fans! On Aug. 13, 2007, MTV aired the infamous "You Know What You Did" episode, during which LC confronted Heidi about the "sick little rumor" she believed her pal and beau Spencer Pratt spread about her. What was the rumor? That Lauren and her former boyfriend, Jason Wahler, had made a sex tape.

Lauren and Jason both denied the sex tape claims after rumors first surfaced in April 2007. "Jason and I would like to make it clear that we did not make a tape with us having sex," Lauren wrote on her website at the time. "Jason and I are both shocked and hurt that people would say such horrible things about us. I can't believe that somebody would go to such great lengths to try to damage my reputation."

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt--From TV Villains to Parents

Now, on the eve of the saga's 12th anniversary, the sex tape feud has been reignited by Heidi's sister-in-law and Hills: New Beginnings co-star, Stephanie Pratt.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram, Stephanie, who has had tension with her brother for years, went off on him and Heidi. After telling her fans that she's happy to be back in London where "evil siblings" don't exist, Stephanie turned her attention to Heidi, writing, "Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don't have 1 friend (your nanny doesn't count- you pay her)."

Hours later, Heidi appeared to respond to Stephanie with a post of her own. Alongside a photo of a rainbow in a cloudy sky, Heidi shared the prayer, "Don't be hateful to people, just because they are hateful to you. Rather, be good to each other and to everyone else."

"1 Thessalonians 5:15," Heidi wrote with a rainbow emoji. "Thank you Jesus, I needed this word and guidance. Deliver and help us Lord."

As we wait for a possible response from Spencer or Stephanie, let's take a look back at the most dramatic Hills moments of all time!

The Hills GIFs

The Girl Who Didn't Go

Who will ever forget when, in the season one finale, Lauren turned down the opportunity to spend the summer interning for Teen Vogue in Paris to stick around L.A. with newly-rekindled flame Jason, letting Whitney take her place? Not us, and probably not Lauren, if we're being honest.

Chances of Being Revisited: Zero percent. Though Jason will be a part of New Beginnings, the fact that LC isn't pretty much guarantees that this ancient history will stay just that: History.

Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Lauren Conrad, The Hills, GIF

MTV Networks

Audrina + Justin Bobby

What was worse: When Audrina caught Justin Bobby, the homeboy who wore combat boots to the beach, macking on another woman, or when she still allowed herself to be convinced to return home with him that night anyway? 

Chances of Being Revisited: 100 percent. Though Justin's gone on to claim that the two were really just friends during filming, the fact that they're both back, single, and have a sit-down featured prominently in the New Beginnings' trailer means this storyline is coming back, for sure.

Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, Jen Bunney

Katy Winn/Getty Images

The Bunney Betrayal

Oh, Jen Bunney. You did your one-time BFF so dirty. In season two, Lauren's oldest friend popped up to rub elbows with her new crew in L.A. and, on the night of her 21st birthday—after LC gave her a diamond bracelet for the occasion, no less—she successfully made a move on Brody, to the delight of Heidi and Spencer, who'd encouraged it. And that meant, that in one fell swoop, Lauren was betrayed by her oldest friend, her new BFF, and the guy she was seeing. Ouch.

Chances of Being Revisited: 25 percent. We all know that Speidi and Brody will be a part of New Beginnings, and with Jen being the godmother to Spencer and Heidi's son Gunner, there's a good chance she'll pop up in a cameo. But considering she and Brody are both happily married, it might be a bit awkward if the convo turned to this dreadful night.

The Hills GIFs

The Sick Little Rumor

When season three kicked off, Lauren and Heidi's friendship—which has been on life support up to that point—was officially declared dead at Frankie's birthday party when LC let her old pal have it over the sex tape rumor that Spencer had helped spread. (A rumor that Lauren vociferously denied.) And while it was sad, it gave us this iconic moment. Say it with us now: "You know what you did!"

Chances of Being Revisited: Zero percent. With Lauren sitting New Beginnings out, we're pretty certain this won't come up. Although, Spencer remains a wild card, so you truly never know...

The Hills GIFs

Pratt Family Unpleasantness

The Hills was full of toxic relationships, but none more depressing than the one between siblings Spencer and Stephanie. When his sister arrived on the scene in season four and befriended his foe Lauren, Spencer never missed an opportunity to rip poor Stephanie to shreds. From telling her he doesn't want to be friends with her to calling her a "crazy bitch" as she cries at a party, it was never not uncomfortable when the two happened to be in the same space.

Chances of Being Revisited: 100 percent. With Speidi and Stephanie all attached to New Beginnings, and the rekindling of their feud in the press in the last week, as Stephanie admitted the couple was dead to her, it sounds like this family dysfunction will be front and center.

The Hills GIFs

Forgive and Forget

There was nothing more brutal than this moment between Lauren and Heidi, their first interaction after the "You know what you did" in the season three premiere, when the former made it clear that she truly wanted nothing to do with the latter any longer. "I want to forgive you and I want to forget you," Lauren told her old pal. Ouch.

Chances of Being Revisited: Zero percent. And honestly, it's probably for the best.

Lauren Conrad, The Hills

MTV

The Single Tear

When Audrina and Laguna Beach alum Lo Bosworth both moved in with Lauren, it became a tug-of-war for who would get more attention from the star. As Audrina learned the hard way, it can be tough to come between history and she and Lauren grew further and further apart. And their season four convo about their falling out yielded one of The Hills' most iconic moments: the slo-mo single tear. (TBH, it probably didn't help matters when she accused LC of hooking up with Justin Bobby as her friend stared at her, repulsed by the thought.)

Chances of Being Revisited: Sadly, zero percent.

The Hills GIFs

Heidi and Her Mom

When the drama on The Hills went from friendship squabbles and romance woes to family friction, things always got uncomfortable. (See the Pratt Family Unpleasantness above.) So when Heidi unveiled the results of her plastic surgery to her family in the season six premiere, and her mom wasn't especially thrilled with the massive changes her daughter made to her face, it was truly heartbreaking. 

Chances of Being Revisited: 25 percent. Since Heidi and her mom Darlene have managed to move on from their years of estrangement, thanks, in part, to the arrival of Gunner, we're hoping this thing stays firmly in the past. But with Heidi, one can never truly be sure.

Kristin Cavallari, The Hills GIF

MTV/Giphy

Kristin's Arrival

From her first moment on the scene, showing up at Heidi and Spencer's wedding in season five in a shade of blue nearly identical to Lauren's, to her first official episode, the arrival of Kristin—there to replace an outgoing LC—was truly wild. In her first episode, she made a beeline for Justin Bobby, starting a war with Audrina and Stephanie and leaving her shouting, "It's gonna be like this? Is it gonna be like this? 'Cause if it's gonna be like this, it's f--king on, bitch!" Alrighty, then!

Chances of Being Revisited: Zero percent. With Kristin similarly staying away, there's no chance of it. But at least you can tune in to Very Cavallari on E! to get your Kristin fix!

Spencer Pratt, The Hills GIF

MTV/Giphy

The Crystals

Spencer truly seemed to go off the deep end a bit towards the end there, and that was no more evident than in his intense obsession with crystals. Dramatic? Maybe not. Hilarious and unforgettable? You betcha.

Chances of Being Revisited: 100 percent. From Spencer, we'd expect nothing less.

