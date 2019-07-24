It's been almost 12 years since Lauren Conrad fiercely told Heidi Montag, "You know why I'm mad at you, you know what you did!"

That's right, Hills fans! On Aug. 13, 2007, MTV aired the infamous "You Know What You Did" episode, during which LC confronted Heidi about the "sick little rumor" she believed her pal and beau Spencer Pratt spread about her. What was the rumor? That Lauren and her former boyfriend, Jason Wahler, had made a sex tape.

Lauren and Jason both denied the sex tape claims after rumors first surfaced in April 2007. "Jason and I would like to make it clear that we did not make a tape with us having sex," Lauren wrote on her website at the time. "Jason and I are both shocked and hurt that people would say such horrible things about us. I can't believe that somebody would go to such great lengths to try to damage my reputation."