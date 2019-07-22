Ashley Benson Unveils Tattoo in Honor of Girlfriend Cara Delevingne

Ashley Benson is paying tribute to her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

On Monday, the Pretty Little Liars alum revealed her tattoo dedicated to the British model and actress in a photo posted to social media. In the picture, announcing the launch of her new Privé Revaux X Benzo collection, Ashley can be seen with a "CD" tattoo alongside her left breast.

"So excited to share this with you guys," the 29-year-old star wrote on Instagram along with a heart emoji. "My new collection with @priverevaux is here."

While the post is focused on the collection launch, fans couldn't help but gush over Ashley's ink in the comments.

"I spy caras initials," one social media user noted, while another Ashley fan also added, "Tattoo CD."