Why the Internet Thinks Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Are Engaged

The rumor mill is churning over Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson.

After a year-long romance, could the supermodel and actress be gearing up to tie the knot? The Internet certainly thinks so. Speculation has been swirling online over a possible engagement for the pair, particularly after they were spotted vacationing together in Saint-Tropez on July 5 while each sporting a gold band on their left hand.

Adding fuel to the claims, the two were snapped kissing inside VIP Room nightclub in Saint-Tropez days later. Was it just a night on the town or were the two celebrating something special?