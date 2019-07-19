Jason Kempin/Getty Images
More drama is brewing in regards to Audrina Patridge's personal life.
E! News can confirm The Hills: New Beginnings star was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband Corey Bohan on Thursday.
Corey was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Audrina and their daughter. In addition, he has been denied visitation until an investigation is complete.
According to court records obtained by The Blast, the ruling comes after Audrina filed an emergency motion earlier this week that included allegations of domestic violence. The details of the restraining order are limited as the majority of the information was sealed by the court.
E! News has reached out to Audrina and Corey's teams for comment. Corey has previously denied domestic violence allegations.
Although the couple finalized their divorce in December 2018, headlines continue to surround the duo who share a three-year-old daughter.
During a recent episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Audrina opened up about her divorce drama. At the same time, she shared just how much motherhood has changed her.
"I just, I've been going through a lot on the personal side of things," she explained to co-star Heidi Montag. "It's just the court, custody, just everything at once. It gets hard."
Audrina added, "My little girl is my pride and joy and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much."
In October 2018, Corey filed a court order to prevent his daughter from appearing on the MTV reality show. "I do not believe it is in [my daughter's] best interests to appear on reality TV as the effects of being in the public spotlight could be extremely damaging to such a young child," he declared in court documents.
E! News has learned that a hearing regarding an alleged domestic violence incident has been scheduled for later this month.