Is it 2006 of 2019? You'll be hard pressed to answer that after watching this exclusive The Hills: New Beginnings sneak peek.

In the video below, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag get some alone time together at a spa to catch up, talk life and boys.

"I just, I've been going through a lot on the personal side of things," Audrina says. "It's just the court, custody, just everything at once. It gets hard."

Cameras chronicle Audrina's divorce from Corey Bohan and custody battle over daughter Kirra.

"My little girl is my pride and joy and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much," Audrina says in a confessional…and then cries.