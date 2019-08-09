SUNDAY
NOV. 10

Happy Birthday, Hoda Kotb! Look Back at the Today Host's Cutest Moments With Her Kids!

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Aug. 9, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine

Instagram

Happy birthday, Hoda Kotb!

The Today host turns 55 today and her milestone birthday follows a year of dreams come true for her career and family.

In November, she got the opportunity for the first time to co-host the beloved Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade show alongside Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie.

There have been bittersweet moments as well. Kotb's long-time co-host and friend Kathie Lee Gifford announced in December she would be exiting the fourth hour of Today in April.

"When she walks in a room, she changes it and when she steps into your life and holds your hand, she changes it," Kotb told E! News' Jason Kennedy of her TV partner of 11 years. "It's hard to think that I won't get to see her in the mornings. I'll still see her, but I'll miss her. I'll miss everything." Kotb is now hosting the hour alongside Jenna Hager Bush.

She also penned a second children's book, You Are My Happy, just in time to read to a special someone...her second child!

Watch

Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Daughter, Says Haley Is Her Happy

Two years after adopting Haley Joy, Kotb surprised her morning show co-workers in April when she called in to announce she secretly adopted her second daughter, Hope Catherine

"My God, my heart just grew," she said of the moment they handed baby Hope to her. "I can't believe it's happening, y'all."

With her long-time partner Joel Schiffman, Kotb's family has now grown to four. Let's grab a glass of wine and toast to the celeb's cutest family pictures!

Hoda Kotb, Kids

Instagram

Sweet Sister

"Look who is feeding Hope!" Hoda Kotb wrote on her Instagram in May 2019, showing off her 2-year old daughter Haley Joy feeding her newborn Hope Catherine.

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Catherine Hope

Instagram

Friends for Life

Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda's close friend and long-time former co-host at Today, met Hope in early May and they were all smiles all day.

Hoda Kotb, Kids, Family

Instagram

A Full House

In April, the 55-year-old host shared a photo of her full family for the first time on Instagram writing, "This is us xo."

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Kids, Haley Joy, Hope Catherine, First Photo of Hope

Instagram

Welcome Hope Catherine!

It's a girl! Hoda introduced Hope to the world after surprising her Today show family on-air revealing that she had secretly adopted her second child.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Birthday, Family

Instagram

Birthday Girl

On Valentine's Day, the TV host celebrated Haley's second birthday and shared on Instagram how she felt saying, "So much love today."

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Christmas

Instagram

Ho Ho Home

The beaming TV personality spent Christmas with her mother, sister and daughter.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Halloween

Instagram

Queen Bees

Haley celebrated her second Halloween by twinning with her mom in matching bee costumes.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Kids

Instagram

Apple of Her Eye

In August of 2018, the mother-daughter duo spent an autumn day together picking apples.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Splashing Around

"I can't believe I get to do this .. #grateful" she wrote on her 54th birthday.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Proud Mama

On Mother's Day, Today co-anchor Hoda posed with her one-year-old cutie, Haley, as she sported a cute tee with the word "mama."

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Mother's Day Duo

"Pre dawn photo shoots in bed are a blast," gushed the happy mom in a cute Insta selfie early on Mother's Day.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Sixtieth Surprise

On March 2018, the Oklahoma-native celebrated partner Joel Schiffman's 60th birthday with their baby girl and a homemade cake.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley

Instagram

Post-Olympic Bliss

"Home!!!!!" announced the TV host on Instagram after spending two weeks covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Pre-Olympics Shenanigans

The day before arriving in Pyeongchang for the 2018 Winter Olympics, the TV personality had some fun with her little sweetheart and her USA beanie.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Football's Cutest Fan

Gooo Saints! Hoda and her little sport's fan cheered on the New Orleans Saints in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Christmas Stripe Stars

"Santa we are ready!!!" the journalist wrote on this Christmas selfie with her mom, her partner and her little angel.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Turkey Time

On November 23, Hoda posed with her partner and her baby girl for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Hoppy Halloween!

For her first Halloween, Haley wore an adorable bunny costume as she enjoyed trick-or-treating in a stroller driven by her mom and her mom's long-term boyfriend.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley, Halloween

Instagram

Lil Pumpkin

On October 26, Hoda dressed Haley in a jack-o-lantern costume writing on Instagram, "I couldn't wait !!"

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Selfie Stick Pic

During a Labor Day weekend beach trip, Hoda snapped a selfie with six-month-old Haley and the rest of the family, including her mom (left), sister (top right) and brother (right).

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Bundle of Joy

The Today co-anchor was overjoyed to spend Labor Day weekend with her bundle of joy.

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy, Today

NBC/Today

Today Show Debut

The three-month-old surprised her mama on on the Today Show for Mother's Day weekend in 2017, marking her debut television appearance.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Baby Carrier Cutie

"Just because," the new mom captioned this cute photo.

Hoda Kotb, Haley Joy

Instagram

Loving Look

On April 18, 2017, the Today show host posted a selfie with her baby girl giving her the cutest look.

Article continues below

(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Apple News , Hoda Kotb , Birthdays , VG

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.