Mon., Jul. 15, 2019

Beyonce, Jay-Z

Timmie / BACKGRID

After attending The Lion King premiere in London on Sunday, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated with an after-party at Harry's Bar.

According to an insider, Bey and Jay arrived at the party around 11:00 p.m. and stayed until about 4:00 a.m. The source said the Grammy winner "spent the whole night listening to her songs being played and sang some new material."

"It was a great mood throughout the night," a second insider said. "We heard Beyoncé singing a few songs inside and lots of laughter from within."

Beyoncé stuck with the gold color palette she had worn earlier in the evening but changed out of her Cong Tri gown and into a stunning silky number. She accessorized her look with a gold Dion Lee trench coat and a pair of sunglasses. Meanwhile, her hubby opted for a classic black tux.

The first insider said Harry's Bar was completely "shut down" for the party. Beyoncé's co-star, Seth Rogen, and his wife, Lauren Miller, also attended the soirée; however, the source said the party was a "small gathering" and that there weren't a lot of celebrities.

By the looks on their faces, it seemed like Queen Bey and her main man enjoyed their night out.

"Usually she's pretty reserved, and there are a lot of bodyguards," the second source said, "but she came out at 4 am with Jay-Z behind her and they were all smiles. They looked pretty chill and like they had a great night together."

It was certainly a big night for the couple. At the premiere, the two met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It seemed like the "Formation" star was a big fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, too. 

"We love you guys," she reportedly gushed after getting a hug from Meghan.

Fans can watch Beyoncé take on the role of Nala in the 2019 remake starting July 19.

