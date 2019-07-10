Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Just Added a New Member to Their Family

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have adopted—a beautiful new dog!

The Place Beyond the Pines co-stars, who share two daughters together, are now the proud parents of pup Lucho. On Wednesday, Mendes took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo with Lucho, introducing him to her followers.

"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family," Mendes wrote on Instagram alongside the picture. "We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network @fflrescuenetwork. If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option."

In the sunset photo, Mendes can be seen wearing a flannel shirt over a floral dress, along with a gold band on her ring finger, as she shares an embrace with Lucho.