Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift!

Forbes released its list of the top 100 highest-paid entertainers in the world on Wednesday, and the 10-time Grammy winner landed the top spot.

The magazine estimated the 29-year-old singer's pretax income to be around $185 million—a 131% percent increase compared to the $80 million she reportedly raked in last year.

A big portion of this fortune came from the artist's Reputation Stadium Tour. According to the publication, the concert series grossed $266.1 million—making it the highest-grossing tour in U.S. history.

Still, Kylie Jenner wasn't far behind the "ME!" star when it came to 2019 earnings. According to Forbes, the makeup mogul pulled in $170 million in pretax income over the past year. In fact, Forbes recently named her the youngest self-made billionaire.

Several of Jenner's famous family members made the list, too—including Kanye West, who secured the no. 3 spot with a 2019 estimated net work of $240 million, and Kim Kardashian, who landed the 26th spot with reported earnings of $72 million this year. Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, secured a spot, too—coming in at no. 39 with estimated earnings of $58 million.

Swift also had a few familiar faces on the list—including her pal Ed Sheeran, who snagged the no. 5 spot with an estimated $110 million in earnings—and her ex Calvin Harris, who came in at no. 95 with reported earnings of $38.5 million.