How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Help Grow Each Other's Empires

Whether in business or in life, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian can always count on each other.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proved this to be true once again by opening up about her husband's influence on her ventures to Forbes.

While Kim certainly is a business mogul in her own right—as her multimillion-dollar mobile game and beauty line prove—it shouldn't come as a surprise that the reality star would want to pick her spouse's brain now and then. After all, Kanye's fashion empire Yeezy is expected to top $1.5 billion in annual sales this year, per the magazine.

It looks like Kim has gained some valuable insight through these consultations with her main man, too.

"He's just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership," she says for the publication's profile on her hubby. "Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything."