There's a first time for everything, even on a franchise that's been around for 17 years. On the Monday, July 8 episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown made history: She invited four men to the fantasy suites.

"I can't make a decision. I don't know what to do. I have four great men and I can look at a life with each of them, but I don't know if I've had the time to know who my person is here because I need more time," Hannah told host Chris Harrison.

"You want to dive in," the host said.

"I want to dive in and I don't feel like I'm diving in the way I could with any of the relationships, like the way I know that I can," Hannah replied.