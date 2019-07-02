We all know The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown has had sex—and she says "Jesus still loves me"—but now we know where and when this off-camera tryst took place.

In a preview for what's to come on the hit ABC reality series, Hannah is dining with controversial contestant Luke Parker when he declares, "So, let's talk about sex."

"And let's say that you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd completely remove myself from this relationship," he says.

"My husband would never say what you've said to me. I have had sex, and, honestly, Jesus still loves me. From obviously how you feel, me f—king in a windmill, you probably want to leave," Hannah says to Luke, before flipping him off.