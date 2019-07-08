Family, friends and fans are in mourning following the death of Cameron Boyce.

The beloved Disney Channel star, who appeared in all of the Descendants films as well as TV series Jessie, passed away on Saturday, July 6. He was 20. According to a press release, published Monday, Cameron was found unresponsive in his home in North Hollywood, Calif., in the early afternoon of July 6. Authorities were called and Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m.

An autopsy was performed on Monday and a cause of death was deferred pending "further investigation."

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," the actor's family said in a statement to E! News over the weekend, confirming his death. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."