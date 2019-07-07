Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Justin Bieber on 1 Year Engagement Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 3:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Happy wife, happy life!

Hailey Bieber is putting her love on full display for the cutest reason: today marks the one-year anniversary that her hubby, Justin Bieber, popped the big question.

"1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of her and the 25-year-old singer. "And today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever."

She continued, "Here's to learning and growing together.."

Just last week, the "Sorry" star professed his love for his supermodel wife on Instagram while they were on a romantic getaway. "These are the moments I live for," the Canadian-born star shared in a heartwarming post. "Alone time with you refreshes my soul. You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours."

Watch

Justin Bieber's Cheeky Comment About Hailey's Body on Kendall's Pic

The two lovebirds legally married last September at a New York City courthouse, which came nearly two months after getting engaged.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber

Instagram

With almost a year of marriage under their belt, a source previously told E! News the couple still has "no concrete" plans for a future wedding.

"They've tossed around lots of different ideas and dates, but they haven't committed to anything," the insider shared in January. "They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now. They might surprise everyone and do something last minute, but at this point they aren't thinking too much about it. Justin is excited about music and creating again and that's great news for everyone around him."

Last month, the blonde beauty and her hubby were spotted wearing shiny new wedding bands.

It seems whether or not a traditional wedding ceremony is on the horizon, the pair seems happier than ever.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Hailey Bieber , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.