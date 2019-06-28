It's been almost two years since Scott Disick and Sofia Richie first sparked romance rumors. While their famous family members and friends may have had some initial hesitations about their relationship, it looks like the 20-year-old model has been embraced by the Kardashian clan.

"Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now," an insider told E! News. "It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn't mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It's one big happy family."

Indeed, it seems like any possible tension or awkwardness that may have existed has become a thing of the past. From having girls' nights out with Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner to enjoying vacations and holidays with Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, it looks like Sofia's relationship with the family has come a long way.