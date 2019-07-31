Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Is Engaged to Beau Clark

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 3:39 PM

Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Yet another member of the Vanderpump Rules fam is settling down!

E! News has learned that Stassi Schroeder is engaged to Beau Clark after more than a year together. We're told the proposal went down on Wednesday. 

"OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle," she announced on Instagram, indicating that the proposal may have gone down at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Very on brand for our girl Stassi. 

Beau, who works in commercial casting, appeared on the most recent season of the wildly popular Bravo reality series and quickly became a fan-favorite of viewers at home as well as Stassi's castmates. In fact, Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute were the ones to play matchmaker for the lovebirds in 2017! The Next Level Basic author later confirmed she was in a new relationship during a Feb. 2018 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, but chose to keep his identity a mystery until things got serious between the pair. 

Stassi ultimately let cameras follow the ups and downs of their love story throughout Season 7, which even included Beau getting a coveted stamp of approval from the one and only Lisa Vanderpump

"He's one of the funniest people I've ever met," Stassi gushed in an interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish. "He's a really big f--king weirdo... But he's the best person that I know. Legitimately the kindest, best person that I know. I have never seen him ever treat anyone with not the highest respect ever." 

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Instagram

And after a few very public (and admittedly tumultuous) breakups, Stassi is the first to admit she's one lucky lady to have such a supportive guy by her side.

The 31-year-old told E! News at the launch of her JustFab x Stassi #OOTD collection in June, "I'm dating a whole new type of person I've realized. I'm just comfortable and happy. I just feel safe and I am just delighted that he's just as into my things as I am. It's a great feeling of safety." 

Stassi and Beau's engagement comes after co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in Kentucky. Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent also took a major step in her relationship with film producer Randall Emmett by getting engaged in 2018. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

