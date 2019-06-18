The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards were wild, big and full of can't-miss moments, all of which started with an explosive red carpet.

When the award show aired on Monday night from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, it was clear that it was going to be a big one. From To All the Boys I've Loved Before stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo taking home the iconic Best Kiss Award to Jada Pinkett Smith accepting the honor of MTV's Trailblazer Award, the show itself was on fire.

As we enjoyed all of the epic moments from the telecast, which was hosted by Zachary Levi, we couldn't help but get distracted by what happened before the show began...the fashionable red carpet!

This year's carpet was on fire and red hot, which if we're being honest, we kind of expect from the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In addition to some seriously risky fashion looks, there were a lot of major standouts when it comes to the best dressed list for the night.