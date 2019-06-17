Audrina Patridge just spilled major secrets about The Hills: New Beginnings.

With the MTV reboot set to premiere in just a few days, the 34-year-old reality star has shared what viewers can expect on the series. While attending the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Audrina dished to E! News' Tamara Dhia about all of the drama coming up this season.

"I mean, what can you not expect?" Audrina said with a laugh. "There's like everything and more. I feel like this time around there's so much more drama, and I feel like everyone's so much more comfortable with each other."

"You guys are in for a wild ride," she teased.