How to Wear MTV Movie & TV Awards Sequins Trend IRL

Getty Images/Shutterstock
by Katherine Riley | Mon., Jun. 17, 2019 10:29 AM
Getty Images/Shutterstock
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The stars came out for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and their red carpet looks did not disappoint. One of the night's biggest trends? Sequins for the win!
And while sequined and metallic looks are perfect for the red carpet or other special occasions, they may seem a little extra for your everyday look. Not so! You can totally work sequins into your IRL wardrobe. Below are a few picks to get you started...
This top is gorgeous peeking out from a blazer at work or all on its own for a night out.
Athleisure goes disco with this sweet crop top.
Dress these up with a cami and heels or dress down with a vintage concert tee and pool slides.
Article continues below
Toss this over a plain black tank or LBD and you're set. Bonus: It's 64% off!
OK, OK, we did have to include one showstopping dress—and this one is under $50.
The bodysuit feature gives this best-selling sequined tank perfect blousing whatever you pair it with.
Article continues below
Keep it cazh as shown, or dress up with an oversize blazer.
We love this top with black skinny jeans.
This glittery topper will become your go-to for summer and summer weddings.
Article continues below
Surprise! We had to include another showstopper. Dress this up or down by whatever shoes you wear.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?