Caroline Wozniacki Is Married: Tennis Star Weds David Lee

Caroline Wozniackiis a married woman.

The 28-year-old Danish tennis star wed retired NBA player David Lee, 36, in Italy in an intimate wedding ceremony front of 120 family and friends at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy on Saturday, according to a report by Vogue, which E! News has confirmed.

The bride wore a white fern and floral lace strapless Oscar de la Renta bridal gown and a cathedral-length tulle veil, as seen in photos posted by the magazine.

Wozniacki's BFF Serena Williams, deemed by many as the most successful tennis star in the world, served as a bridesmaid. She attended the wedding with husband Alexis Ohanian. Wozniacki had attended the couple's 2017 wedding.

Other celebrity guests included fellow pro tennis player Angelique Kerber, NBA players Pau Gasol and Harrison Barnes, and Bachelor star, TV host and former NFL player Jesse Palmer, according to Vogue.