Caroline Wozniaki Planning a "Pretty Small Wedding"

Tennis pro Caroline Wozniaki and basketball player David Lee are counting down the days until they say, "I do."
Lee put a ring on it last November, during a romantic trip to Bora Bora, and now they're in full wedding planning mode. In Hamptons magazine's latest issue, Wozniacki shares some new details on their big day and also opens up about her best friend—and fellow tennis star—Serena Williams.
Wozniacki politely declines to reveal too much about what guests can expect at her nuptials. "We're keeping it to ourselves. All I can say is it will be a pretty small wedding," she teases. "We're really excited about it. I can't say much more than that."
And although she doesn't mention which label she hopes to wear when she walks down the aisle, Wozniacki does name Stella McCartney and Victoria Beckham as two of her favorite fashion designers. "There's something so special about Chanel, which you can dress up or down," she also says. "Reiss does great summer stuff."
Wozniacki was one of the few people in the tennis world who attended Wiliams' wedding last year. Reflecting on their relationship, she says, "She's such a great champion, but also a good friend. She's so fun to be around and she makes me laugh. She's taught me a lot about speaking up and having my own voice. No matter how much she achieves on the court, she is always the same caring person, and I really respect that."
Wozniacki has similarly kind things to say about her mother and father, who used to play professional volleyball and soccer, respectively. "My parents taught me everything I know and supported me through my whole career," the Danish champion says. "I love that they're athletes who have been happily married for over 30 years—and they've raised good kids. Looking to the future for me, I hope to be known as not only an athlete but, once I have a family, also as someone who raised her kids to be good people. That would be amazing."
In the immediate future, Wozniacki only has one thing on her mind: winning. "I love the U.S. Open. It's probably my favorite tournament of the year. I've had a place in the city for a few years now. The New York crowd has taken me in. I made the finals in 2009 for the first time, and ever since, I've enjoyed playing there. The atmosphere is amazing. There's nothing better than playing in Arthur Ashe Stadium at night. It's electric," she says. "It gets loud and I like that."
