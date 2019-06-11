ABC
by Lauren Piester | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 7:52 PM
ABC
Hoo boy, friends. That was rough.
Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette wasted no time jumping right back in the middle of the showdown of the Lukes, which was a particularly hard showdown to watch due to the fact that one Luke is clearly better than the other Luke. Unfortunately, the Good Luke did not prevail, and the Evil Luke is still around to suck another day...maybe.
After their argument got absolutely nowhere and Hannah straight up just left the room, Chris Harrison announced that the cocktail party was over and it was time for the rose ceremony.
Before Hannah could give out her first rose, Luke S. asked to speak to her, and he eliminated himself, telling her to "be wary" as he went. We all hoped and prayed to the shower god that Luke P. wouldn't get a rose, but alas, he did.
And on one very small microscopic hand, we get Hannah's point of view. She couldn't know who's telling the truth, and there's something about this guy (his muscles?) that she's attracted to, and she has to trust her own self as much as she can.
"Luke P. is still here because my heart wants him to be here," she said. "My head doesn't always want him to be here. It makes it really difficult to know what's the best decision to make. We know we have crazy chemistry, but there are red flags, and I honestly haven't had the time to explore our relationship the way I feel like it needs to be explored."
On the other giant Hulk-sized hand, Hannah has more than enough evidence—even evidence she's seen with her own eyes—to know he sucks.
Then again, on another swollen finger on that tiny hand, when was the last time we had a villain as fully-formed and easy to hate as Luke P.? Every story needs a bad guy, and this one's as bad as they get, violence and tension-loaded toasts included. Plus, without him, we wouldn't have gotten Tyler C.'s magical speech from last week's one-on-one date about how he'd always be there to pick Hannah up when she needed it.
You fought a good but losing fight, Luke S. Maybe you can get a second chance in Paradise (which is the perfect place to promote your soon-to-be tequila company if you are interested in that).
Much of the rest of the episode involved kilts, which, in the right context, can be one of the hottest items of clothing, and much of this episode was very much the right context. Plus, Luke P. wasn't on that kilt-filled group date, and for that we are thankful.
However, that meant that Luke got a one-on-one, which Hannah clearly needed in order to figure him out, and he failed at every single opportunity she gave him to explain himself and show her his true self. Apparently he couldn't even explain whether he's more into mac and cheese or spaghetti, one of the examples of "real stuff" that Hannah wanted to know about him. That's like bare minimum, dude.
ABC
"Luke, I can't give you this rose," she said after a day of going in circles to the point where she said iconic things like "We're not gonna get there right now, let's go look at this castle," and then the episode ended, which somehow makes us think he's not immediately going home.
That worries us, along with the preview for next week, which has Hannah crying over what appears to be all of the guys, while Luke prays in a church and says "It's my fault. I hope that she forgives me."
If Luke gets eliminated, goes and prays about it, then comes back for forgiveness, that's just about the best villain move he could make.
Below, our thoughts on the men and their current standing. Spoiler alert: Luke P. is still last.
ABC
Jed made a brave move during the kilt wrestling and chose to wrestle Hannah. That won him the competition and the date rose and a pretty hot castle hallway makeout sesh and he moved back up to the top of this list.
"Does this dress allow this?" Jed asked.
"Who cares?" Hannah said, continuing to make out with him.
Hannah might be our hero (minus all the Luke stuff).
ABC
Welcome to the game, Mike. He finally got a one-on-one this week and crushed it in every way even as he and Hannah got tipsy off of whisky tastings. If he doesn't win Hannah's heart at the end, here's the speech we should all remember as the search for the next Bachelor begins:
"I'm kind of a hopeless romantic in a sense. Like I thought I'd only tell one woman I love her, and I meant it then. And when we broke up, it took me a long time to get over it. I mean, years. And so just know that I'm 31 years old, I've learned a lot of things in my life. I've been around the world, and I truly know who I am, and I know what I want. I'm really ready. I'm really, really ready. I can see myself getting down on one knee in a few weeks if I'm ever so lucky."
ABC
Tyler C. looks pretty dang good in a kilt and he can throw an ax. That's not particularly useful in 2019 but we aren't really complaining, and we still haven't forgotten Tyler's date and speech last week, so Tyler is currently very much our frontrunner. He also appears to be up there for Hannah, as she pushed him down onto a bed for a very hot makeout sesh.
Article continues below
ABC
Peter the Pilot also got a makeout sesh this week, but his was on the castle pool table. Hannah really is our hero.
ABC
Garrett got the date rose last week, but disappeared just a little this week.
ABC
Dylan is handling Luke P. in probably the most relatable way, snorting during weird toasts and making his annoyance known, though we're not sure we've ever seen him speak to Hannah. So that's not great.
Article continues below
ABC
Devin did something and we saw him do it! Congratulations Devin!
ABC
Kevin's two standout moments this season: Getting mysteriously injured during rugby, and accidentally discovering Hannah in Jed's lap in the castle. And that's it...
ABC
Connor is falling behind after a strong showing back in like week two and it's sad, probably.
Article continues below
ABC
We're gonna need more from you, Dustin.
ABC
Grant is still just the unemployed guy who brought a hotdog to the mansion on night one and that is really unfortunate for Grant. Step it up, Grant!
ABC
Everywhere he goes, people love him, apparently. We were truly delighted to see Hannah call him out on sounding like an asshole, and she can see all the red flags and the fact that their first one-on-one was a massive disappointment, so will she let him go? Only next week will tell.
Article continues below
ABC
Luke S. didn't deserve this but he's probably got a bright future in Paradise. Hopefully his sacrifice was worth it and Luke P. will soon be gone.
ABC
John Paul Jones was only ever John Paul Jones, nothing more and nothing less. We will miss him. And if he's not in Paradise there will be a revolt. We need more John! Paul! Jones!
ABC
We are so, so disappointed that Matteo never even spoke, let alone got to tell Hannah about the fact that he's fathered 114 children via sperm donor. What a letdown that fun fact was.
Article continues below
ABC
Jonathan is really going to have to step it up if he wants us to remember anything about him!
ABC
We still don't remember Joey, so either he got very little screen time or we've confused him with one of the other guys who looks exactly like him.
ABC
Why Cam got a rose in episode two after all his barging in is beyond us, and why Cam wasn't immediately sent home after losing it on Mike is equally beyond us, but Hannah came to her senses in episode three.
Our new catchphrase? NBC. Never. Be. Cam.
That said, there's no way that guy doesn't show up in Paradise.
Article continues below
ABC
Tyler G. got the first one-on-one date of the season, which involved a helicopter ride and four-wheelers in the mud. He and Hannah seemed to have a fine time but Tyler G. made no impression on us whatsoever, and then Hannah announced that he had to leave. So bye Tyler G!
ABC
Au revoir, Connor J.
ABC
Could not tell you a single thing Matthew did or said.
Article continues below
ABC
Goodbye Daron. We hardly knew ye. In fact, we didn't know ye at all.
ABC
Hannah really likes his name and the paper airplane was a really cute choice. If only he weren't immediately shown up by Peter in his actual pilot's uniform, maybe he would have gotten a rose!
ABC
Ryan rolled up on roller skates and then rolled right out of there into the night. :(
Article continues below
ABC
Matt Donald didn't get a rose. We feel sad for Matt Donald?? Seems like Matt Donald might have a future in Paradise...
ABC
Goodbye, Thomas. We hardly knew ye.
ABC
Maybe if Brian had calmed down on the caffeine he would have been able to stick around.
Article continues below
ABC
Poor Hunter failed to make an impression on Hannah or us.
ABC
JOE SELLS BOXES. JOE LOVES BOXES. JOE CAN MAKE ANY TYPE OR SIZE OF BOX. JOE JUMPS OUT OF BOXES. And yet Hannah made the better "package" joke before he could even unbox himself, and so she sent him home.
ABC
Scott was the guy who once ran around a mall food court like a "flying chicken" according to his bio, and he got out of the limo
He then straight up ruined that cocktail party with his girlfriend from Monday. He could have just left it alone, but then he compared his having a girlfriend on Monday to Hannah having just dated Colton on a TV show. It was a bad move, and Scott is currently losing the most. Good going, Scott.
Article continues below
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore on the Freedom and Challenges of Playing Jack and Rebecca
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?