Hoo boy, friends. That was rough.

Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette wasted no time jumping right back in the middle of the showdown of the Lukes, which was a particularly hard showdown to watch due to the fact that one Luke is clearly better than the other Luke. Unfortunately, the Good Luke did not prevail, and the Evil Luke is still around to suck another day...maybe.

After their argument got absolutely nowhere and Hannah straight up just left the room, Chris Harrison announced that the cocktail party was over and it was time for the rose ceremony.

Before Hannah could give out her first rose, Luke S. asked to speak to her, and he eliminated himself, telling her to "be wary" as he went. We all hoped and prayed to the shower god that Luke P. wouldn't get a rose, but alas, he did.