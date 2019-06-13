Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Spotted on Romantic Stroll: See Their Cutest Pics

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Jun. 13, 2019 6:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Miranda Lambert is ditching her cowgirl hat in favor of some tennis shoes.

The country singer is officially a tried-and-true city girl after moving to the Big Apple to be with husband Brendan McLoughlin. Since their surprise marriage in January, the star appears to have moved to New York City with her beau, who happens to be a New York City Police officer. 

While she and Brendan frequently make trips down south for award shows and other events, they seem happy living their life in the hustle and bustle that is New York City. On various occasions, the singer and police officer have been spotted holding hands and smiling as they walk through the city streets of Manhattan. 

It's unclear when they started dating, but when Miranda first revealed their marriage she shared that her "heart is full." 

Watch

Miranda Lambert Shades Ex Blake Shelton at 2019 ACM Awards

To see what Miranda and Brendan's life in the city is like, check out the gallery below!

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Photo by John Shearer/WireImage

Sub-lime

For their first red carpet appearance as a couple, the star and her hubby made quite the impression in stunning designer ensembles.

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

City Girl

After her marriage to the police officer, the singer packed up shop and left the south for the big city.

Miranda Lambert, Brendan Mcloughlin

Mega Agency

Country Roots

Even though she's living in the Big Apple, the singer remains true to herself with a country-inspired look. 

Article continues below

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

All Smiles

In May, the couple proves that the newlywed stage of marriage can last months.

Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert

John Shearer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Date Night

The perks of dating a country star like Miranda includes date nights at award shows and getting to dress up in your Sunday finest.

Brendan McLoughlin, Miranda Lambert

Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Say Cheese!

Although the pair is still in the early stages of their marriage, people began to speculate that their romance was already fizzling out in May. A rep for the star, however, said that these rumors were totally false and that the pair is "happy and together!"

Article continues below

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin

LRNYC / MEGA

Summer Nights

Miranda and Brendan enjoy a stroll through the streets of New York City.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miranda Lambert , Couples , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

2019 Celebrity Breakups

Miranda Lambert, Brendan McLoughlin, Academy of Country Music Awards arrivals 2019

Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Romance Rewind

Karrueche Tran, Victor Cruz, Chris Brown Inset

Yes, Chris Brown Just Came for Karrueche Tran's Boyfriend Victor Cruz on Instagram

Ally Maki

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Seth Green Talks Wife Clare Grant Kissing Breckin Meyer

Kate Mara, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

Kate Mara Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage Before Welcoming Daughter With Jamie Bell

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.