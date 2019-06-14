The third time has proved to be the charm for Donald Trump.

A pile-up of stories debating the happiness of their marriage aside, Trump won the presidency in 2016 and, almost 20 years after Melania Trump was first asked about the prospect of being first lady of the United States, they moved into the White House.

And there they remain, much to his supporters' delight and to his critics' persistent irritation.

"I love Washington. I love to live there. And I made the White House home—for our son and my husband—and we love to live in the White House," Melania told ABC News in October. "We are very honored to serve our great nation."

But with no public events scheduled for Friday, it's likely that they're planning on marking the president's 73rd birthday at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, where the Trumps like to spend as many weekends and holidays as possible.

Earlier this month the first couple—and all of Trump's four grown children—visited England and enjoyed the literal royal treatment, dining with Queen Elizabeth II and her family, including future kings Prince Charles and Prince William and their wives. In between tweet storms, the obligations of governing and a news cycle that manages to feel more 25/8 than 24/7, it's evident that both Trumps relish the formal events where Melania gets a chance to shine and be the "traditional" first lady she once envisioned herself being, long before it became apparent there would be nothing traditional about the Trump presidency.

Except, perhaps, for his wife's stalwart support.