Selena Gomez Reveals How Social Media Made Her Feel Depressed

Selena Gomez has 152 million followers on Instagram and was even the most followed person on the platform at a point in time. However, the 26-year-old singer is sharing less these days.

The "Wolves" artist explained why she doesn't engage with her followers as frequently as she used to on Wednesday's episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.

"I used to a lot," she said, "but I think it's just become really unhealthy, I think, personally, for young people, including myself, to spend all of their time fixating on all these comments and letting this stuff in. It was affecting me. It would make me depressed. It would make me feel not good about myself and look at my body differently and all kinds of stuff."

Now, Gomez doesn't keep the social app on her phone.

"I have it on someone else's phone," she said. "And when I feel like I want to share something with my fans or just mess around with it, I do it then."