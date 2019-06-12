9 Tie-Dye Looks to Die For

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 3:30 AM

While Woodstock 50 might not be happening, it's safe to say the Summer of Love is back this year anyway. Exhibit A: The tye-die trend. As What the Fashion hosts Morgan Stewart and Justin Martindale note in the video above, stars are dying over this look.

Wondering how to rock this trend yourself without looking like an old-school hippie? Look no further. We've rounded out some fresh takes for you below.

Ecomm: Tie Dye Denim Jacket

nordstrom.com

Ten Sixty Sherman Tie Dye Denim Jacket

Stretch denim and cloudy tie-dye make this jacket fit like a dream.

SHOP NOW: $65 at Nordstrom

Ecomm: Tie Dye, Don't Be Bitter Long Sleeve Tee

urbanoutfitters.com

Don't Be Bitter Long Sleeve Tee

You know what they say: When life gives you lemons, drop a groundbreaking album and movie.

SHOP NOW: $39 at Urban Outfitters

Ecomm: Tie Dye, Kalapana Maxi Dress

revolve.com

Tiare Hawaii Kalapan Maxi Dress

Wear as a dramatic date-night look or with a tank/cami underneath for everyday use.

SHOP NOW: $92 at Nordstrom

Ecomm: Tie Dye, Night Jogger

revolve.com

n:philanthropy Night Jogger

Getting in on a trend without sacrificing comfort? Yes, please.

SHOP NOW: $188 $121 at Revolve

Ecomm: Tie Dye, UO Tie-Dye Cover-Up

urbanoutfitters.com

UO Tie-Dye Cover-Up

As you know, we love kimonos as beach or poolside cover-ups. Add this confection to our list.

SHOP NOW: $39 at Urban Outfitters

Ecomm: Tie Dye, Ashley Romper

revolve.com

Young, Fabulous & Broke Ashley Romper

The drawstring waist and deep neckline make this slouchy and sultry at the same time. Win-win.

SHOP NOW: $194 at Revolve

Ecomm: Tie Dye, Kesha Sleeveless Silk Blend Sundress

nordstrom.com

Parker Kesha Sundress

This silk-blend dress is like a wearable sunset.

SHOP NOW: $298 at Nordstrom

Ecomm: Tie Dye, UO Sadie Tie-Dye Zip-Up Hoodie Sweatshirt

urbanoutfitters.com

UO Tie-Dye Zip-Up Hoodie

Going to a beach bonfire or movie night in the park? This hoodie's got you covered.

SHOP NOW: $79 at Urban Outfitters

Ecomm: Tie Dye, Bamboleo Reversible Seamless Bikini Top

revolve.com

Luli Fama Bamboleo Bikini

This sexy little swimsuit is reversible—giving you two swimsuits in one!

SHOP NOW: $88 (top) and $88 at Revolve

What The Fashion Snapcode
