Kimono Cover Ups for the Beach or Pool

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 3:30 AM
It's no secret that right about now we're all thinking how we're going to spend these warmer days that are suddenly upon us.
If you're anything like us, your time will be spent outside, basking in the fresh sunshine. You'll probably be sporting a cute bikini or some sort of denim cutoffs, too. You're thinking along the right lines, but you're missing out on one amazing accessory: the kimono. Here's why: If you're sunbathing at the beach it's an easy garment to thrown on if you want to take a walk. Or if you're wearing jeans and a tee, it's the chicest breezy top layer.
Basically what we're saying is that we're going to be living in kimonos the next few months, and you should to.
Throw it back with the tie-dye look.
Everyone should have the classic leaf-print motif in their wardrobe.
A sunny orange floral will brighten up any beach day.
Black and white is a classic go-to.
The short sleeves are the selling point on this one.
The belt makes this one feel extra chic.
Yes, please, to this girly, baby pink option.
This one comes in tons of patterns, we'll take one of each.
Anyone else vibing the red, white and blue theme?
We love this perfect mix of tropical colors.
We especially like the fluttered hemline on this one.
The navy color makes this feel ideal for evening time.
We're here for this pop of color.
The bat-wing sleeve is an extra comfy detail.
The darker color palette gives this cover up a lavish vibe.
