As far as predictions go, Alex Rodriguez hit this one out of the park.

In recently resurfaced, 1998 video from MLB Network's Intentional Talk, the former Yankees third baseman is asked who his dream date would be. "Jennifer Lopez," the pro gushed, telling the interviewer, "Hopefully you can find me a date with her."

Well, in case you completely missed it, he not only landed a date but a forever with the music icon. "I just had a feeling," Rodriguez captioned the throwback video on Instagram. Commented the singer, "OMG…I love this too much."

In March, while vacationing in Barkers Bay, Bahamas, Rodriguez proposed with a sparkler worth an estimated $1 million.

"I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," he later revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "One time the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was like 6:29 and then the third day, it was raining. So, I kind of came out around 6:29 and said this is the time I'm going to do it and it worked out well."