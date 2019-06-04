President Donald Trump is clarifying some comments he made about Meghan Markle at an earlier time.

President Trump arrived in London on Monday morning for a three-day visit where he met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family as well as some British politicians.

Some agenda items thus far included lunch and tea with the queen, a fancy State Banquet, a visit to Westminster Abbey as well as a press conference with Prime Minister Theresa May, whose term ends on June 7.

President Trump also sat down with news anchor Piers Morganfor an interview that will air on June 5 on ITV's Good Morning Britain. Morgan inquired about the "nasty" comments Trump made about the Duchess of Sussex, which promoted President Trump to clear up his earlier remarks.

"They said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape," he told Morgan. "And I said: 'Well, I didn't know she was nasty.' I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me."

He then commended her for "doing a good job".