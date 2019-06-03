Cardi B, Lizzo and More to Perform at 2019 BET Awards

The 2019 BET Awards just announced their first lineup of performers for the awards show on Sunday, June 23.

Cardi B and Lizzo are among the big names taking center stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles that day. The two powerhouse women will be joined by DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Kiana Ledé, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Gurls' Yung Miami and Lucky Daye.

Regina Hall will host the show and be joined onstage by a slate of impressive presenters, including Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Morris Chestnut and Marsai Martin.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is bound to have a big night at the awards show. She has the highest number of nominations at seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Album of the Year.

Drake follows closely behind with five nominations and goes head-to-head with Cardi in the Video of the Year category. Drake is also up for awards in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration categories.