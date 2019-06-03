Cardi B, Lizzo and More to Perform at 2019 BET Awards

NBC
by Lena Grossman | Mon., Jun. 3, 2019 3:38 PM
The 2019 BET Awards just announced their first lineup of performers for the awards show on Sunday, June 23.
Cardi B and Lizzo are among the big names taking center stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles that day. The two powerhouse women will be joined by DJ Khaled, Migos, H.E.R., Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Kiana Ledé, Mustard, Lil Baby, City Gurls' Yung Miami and Lucky Daye.
Regina Hall will host the show and be joined onstage by a slate of impressive presenters, including Lena Waithe, Taraji P. Henson, Yara Shahidi, Morris Chestnut and Marsai Martin.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper is bound to have a big night at the awards show. She has the highest number of nominations at seven, including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Album of the Year.
Drake follows closely behind with five nominations and goes head-to-head with Cardi in the Video of the Year category. Drake is also up for awards in the Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration categories.
Cardi's performance at the BET Awards is big news because the 26-year-old singer recently canceled shows in order to "focus on recovering and healing" from plastic surgery.
Her rep told E! News in May, "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."
On May 5, the award-winning rapper told the roaring crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival that she had liposuction and wasn't even supposed to perform.
Music fans will also surely be eager to see Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus perform their hit song "Old Town Road," which is once again atop the Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the ninth week. According to Billboard, the song has been streamed 143 million times.
Lil Nas X has become quite the musical sensation and is credited for dethroning Ariana Grande's place at no. 1, which she held thanks to "7 Rings."
Musicians aren't the only ones facing stiff competition in their respective categories. The Best Actress category includes Issa Rae, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis. The Best Actor group is just as talented. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman goes up against Anthony Anderson, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick.
Take a look at the full list of nominees here!
The BET Awards air Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET. on BET.
