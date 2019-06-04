It's a bird, it's a plane, it's an epic gender reveal!

For the past couple of weeks, fans have witnessed Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert start a new chapter of their lives together by moving to Orange County in the digital series What Now?

Now, viewers are able to see the moment when the happy couple finds out they're expecting a baby boy.

In an exclusive sneak peek at a brand-new episode of What Now? (produced by Kinetic Content), close friends Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon gather a few familiar faces together at Skydive Perris.

Once they join Jade and Tanner, they all come together and watch skydivers fall from the sky with a special banner.

"It's a boy!" Tanner shouted while jumping up and down in excitement. "Yes!"