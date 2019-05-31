Ladies and Gentlemen, Robert Pattinson Is Your New Batman

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 31, 2019 10:23 AM

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen...presenting your new Batman, Robert Pattinson.

Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed that the 33-year-old Twilight actor has signed a deal to play the Bruce Wayne / the Caped Crusader in The Batman, set to be directed by Matt Reeves, Variety reported on Friday.

CNBC reported that the studio confirmed that Pattinson is in negotiations for the part. Deadline and EW also said Warner Bros. Pictures approved him for the role, and that the intention is to sign him for a three-picture deal.

It was reported earlier this month that the star was in talks to play the main role in The Batman, which is set to theaters on June 25, 2021. Pre-production on the film is expect to start this summer.

Why Robert Pattinson No Longer Hates Twilight

The Hollywood Reporter had previously said Nicholas HoultArmie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were also contenders for the role of Batman.

Robert Pattinson, Batman Mask

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/E! Illustration

While Pattinson is known best for his role of heartthrob vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight films, he has recently been praised for his performance in the new film The Lighthouse and was nominated in for a 2018 Film Independent Spirit Award for his part in Good Time.

Robert Pattinson, Toronto International Film Festival 2018, Party

George Pimentel/Getty Images for HFPA

The Batman will mark the first standalone Batman film since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, starring Christian Bale. With his role of Batman, Pattinson will also be following in the footsteps of several other actors who played the part on the big screen—notably the late Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, and most recently, Ben Affleck, who was initially supposed to direct and star in the new movie but later quit the project.

