There's a new Caped Crusader in town (kinda)!

Robert Pattinson is rumored to star in Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman film, Variety reports. While the news hasn't been confirmed and a deal hasn't been struck, the publication claims the 33-year-old actor is the "top choice" for the coveted part and a "deal is expected to close shortly."

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter notes that Nicholas Hoult, Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been possible contenders for the DC movie. The forthcoming film is slated to release on June 25, 2021 and according to Variety, pre-production is expected to begin in the summertime. The publication points out that filming could start anywhere from late 2019 to early 2020.

In January, news broke that The Batman movie would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne and superhero, which meant that Ben Affleck, who played the role in the previous DC movies, would hang up his cape for the time being.