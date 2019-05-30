We bet you didn't know these facts about Shailene Woodley.

The 27-year-old actress revealed some interesting anecdotes about her lifestyle while playing "Woodley Have Done It?" on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

To play the game, Ellen DeGeneres read a series of rumors about the Big Little Lies star. After the talk-show host guessed whether the statements were true or false, Woodley revealed whether she had actually done those things.

For instance, she confirmed she once lived in an RV for two months and slept in Walmart parking lots. She also verified she eats clay and uses sesame oil to whiten her teeth.

Of course, there were some rumors that were completely false. For instance, she debunked the myth that she once used fire to cut her hair for her role in The Fault in Our Stars.

"That's a little too dangerous," she said.

However, the most shocking revelation for DeGeneres was the fact that Woodley doesn't floss her teeth.

"You brush for a long time and then you do the oil and then, like, you're going to floss too?" Woodley said.

Stunned, DeGeneres then gave her a lecture on incorporating floss into her oral health routine.

"What is wrong with you? Shailene!" the host said.