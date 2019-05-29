New details are emerging about the type of environment that David Eason and Jenelle Evans created in their home.

As the pair fights to regain custody of their three children, Kaiser, 4, Ensley, 2, and David's daughter, Maryssa, a picture of their family life is slowly coming to light. It was previously reported that Kaiser prompted Child Protective Services' involvement by speaking with his school counselors about the drama going on at home. Now, a source close to Jenelle tells E! News, "David and Jenelle fight often, it makes sense that Kaiser is afraid of [David]."

"Everything that has happened with Jenelle losing the kids is directly connected to David and his behavior," the source alleges.

At the moment, Kaiser, Ensley and Maryssa are in the custody of their respective caregivers, with Jenelle and David only being allowed an hour of supervised visitation a week. This is a temporary decision until the court can determine a permanent plan for the kids' care.