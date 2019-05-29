It's been a long time since the Jonas Brothers sported purity rings, but that doesn't mean we've forgotten about them.

As fans can easily recall, the former Disney stars donned the bands early in their career together, a symbol of, as Joe put it to Details, "promises to ourselves and to God that we'll stay pure till marriage." However, by 2014, Nick had confirmed he was no longer wearing the ring while Joe revealed he lost his virginity at 20. Meanwhile, Kevin married wife Danielle Jonas in 2009.

Needless to say, those purity ring days are over, but Miley Cyrus reminded the men of them when she posed this question to the trio during an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

"Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring and did it feel so good taking off your purity ring—you know what I'm saying?" she posed to the siblings. "Um yeah?!" Joe replied simply.