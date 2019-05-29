Like Kit Harington before her, Sophie Turner is ruling out any Game of Thrones spinoffs. Despite what happened to her character Sansa Stark, Turner is closing the book on her time in Westeros.

"I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready-ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far," Turner told Sky News while promoting her new X-Men movie Dark Phoenix.

Game of Thrones ended with Turner's Sansa Stark taking the North out of the Seven Kingdoms and becoming Queen in the North once and for all. Meanwhile, Harington's Jon Snow went north of the wall to live with the Wildling and Maisie Williams' Arya Stark set sail to explore what's west of Westeros. Isaac Hempstead-Wright's Bran Stark became king.