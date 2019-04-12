by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 12:17 PM
Game of Thrones is heading toward the finish line and HBO is already developing a prequel to keep the world of Westeros alive and on TV. And there could be another spinoff about the Stark sisters, Arya and Sansa?
"Oh, I would sign up for that!" Maisie Williams told E! News.
"I would sign up for that, I wouldn't sign up for any other spinoff…I wouldn't sign up for any other spinoff unless Maisie was in it," Sophie Turner said.
"Nice, me neither," Williams said.
"And no one else," Turner added.
When the two TV sisters and real-life besties sat down with E! News ahead of the Game of Thrones season eight premiere, the two discussed their first impressions of each other, their last day on set and what their favorite quality about the other is. Get ready for sweetness overload.
As for more show-related questions, we also asked them what would happen if Arya, Sansa and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) met and they played coy.
"I'm sure Sansa would be like I'm the hair queen," Williams said.
HBO
And about Arya's kill list, will she complete it? "There's a lot of names on there," Williams said.
"Do you remember all the names?" Turner asked her.
There are six episodes and maybe eight names left. "I think she could make that," the both said.
Click play on the video above for more.
Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
