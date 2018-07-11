Code names, secret sets, disappearing scripts—Game of Thrones went to great lengths to keep secrets for its upcoming final season.

There were rumors about multiple endings being shot to throw off spoiler spies, but Maisie Williams shot down that idea when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Well, I heard this, and I immediately thought, ‘I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings,'" Williams said.

However, Sophie Turner revealed what did actually happen to keep the secrets of season eight. Turner confirmed the reports of self-destructing scripts (they wouldn't blow up, this isn't a movie), but "it's all true," she said.