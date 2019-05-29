How Royal Fans Can Get a Glimpse Into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Neighborhood

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 29, 2019 8:41 AM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Windsor is accepting some visitors. 

Ok, so royal fans haven't exactly been invited over for tea at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Frogmore Cottage, but they did get a taste of royal life this week when Frogmore House and Garden opened to the public on Tuesday as party of a three-day annual charity event for the National Garden Scheme. The event ends on Thursday with the last visitors admitted at 4 p.m. 

With ticket profits supporting a different charity each day, visitors are welcomed into the property's gardens, set on 35 acres of land within the Home Park, with the option for a garden tour or picnic on the grounds. Frogmore House, where the new royal parents famously celebrated their wedding in May 2018, is also open with a "limited number of timed tickets" available to purchase once inside the garden, according to the National Garden Scheme

Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

With the couple's new home, Frogmore Cottage, nearby, visitors apparently have had their eyes peeled for a sighting with one attendee noting on Twitter she could see two cars out front. 

"How they're getting Archie to sleep under this flight path is beyond me," Sophia Money-Coutts tweeted, referencing Heathrow Airport. 

Frogmore House

Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the new mom remains on maternity leave since giving birth to the couple's first child earlier this month. However, according to a source, it may not be much longer until we see the duchess again. 

E! News has learned that the Duchess of Sussex may be seen at some big moments this summer, including the Queen's Birthday Parade and Trooping the Colour on June 8. 

Time will tell in just a matter of days!

