Harry Styles Proves It's a New Era for Men's Fashion at Gucci's Cruise 2020 Show

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., May. 28, 2019 4:50 PM

Harry Styles, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"I'm feeling Gucci." Harry Styles, probably.

No one throws a party quite like the fashion powerhouse and its Cruise 2020 Collection runway show was no different. On Tuesday, the industry's biggest celebs dazzled at the larger-than-life event, which took place at Rome's Capitolini Museums.

Cementing his place in the fashion world even more, the "Only Angel" singer stole the show at the star-studded fête and proved it's a new era for men's fashion. The former One Direction member donned an all-white suit, statement-making jewelry pieces (literally, he wore flashy rings that spelled his initials), pink sheer sunnies and a textured floral bag. Yasss, to breaking gender norms!

What's more? Similar to his 2019 Met Gala lewk, the 25-year-old star rocked freshly painted claws by nail artistJenny Longworth. He went with a pastel theme, as he sported Pepto pink and Tiffany blue polishes.

Styles' colorful nails and ornate accessories got the stamp of approval from Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, who snapped an Instagram Story of it.

Considering Harry is one of the famous faces of the Italian brand (Jared Leto andLana Del Rey are also on that list), the 25-year-old singer not only showed up and showed out with his ensemble, but he performed alongside Stevie Nicks.

Videos captured by Styles' fan accounts showed the two superstars performing "Landslide" and "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around." This wasn't the first time they performed the iconic songs together either. Back in March, Harry and Stevie lit up the room and performed that same songs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, which was also the night of the Fleetwood Mac star's induction.

To catch a glimpse of the star-studded show, scroll through our gallery below!

Harry Styles, Instagram, Salma Hayek, Zoe Saldana

Instagram

Zoë Saldaña, Salma Hayek & Harry Styles

Group photo! The A-list celebs pose for the camera in their lavish Gucci get-ups. "#behindthescenes," Hayek captions her snap on Instagram.

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2019, ASAP Rocky

Splash News

A$AP Rocky

The 30-year-old rapper goes bold for the special occasion. But tbh, there's no better time to dress audaciously than at a Gucci runway show.

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2019, Naomi Campbell

AM1999 / MEGA

Naomi Campbell

The legendary supermodel stuns in a black and gold ensemble, which features a plunging neckline, intricate embroidery and a snazzy broché.

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2019, Elton John, David Furnish

AM1999 / MEGA

Elton John & David Furnish

It's date night! The legendary singer stuns in an eccentric Gucci 'fit as he attends the star-studded event with his long-time partner, David.

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2019, Saoirse Ronan

AM1999 / MEGA

Saoirse Ronan

The 25-year-old actress pulls out all the stops for the fashion show with her emerald green, mixed pattern dress.

Gucci Cruise Fashion Show 2019, Zoe Saldana, Marco Perego

Splash News

Zoë Saldaña & Marco Perego

The Guardians of the Galaxy star looks like a vision in white at the Cruise 2020 fashion show. She attends with husband, Marco.

Harry Styles, Instagram

@raul_al/Instagram

Harry Styles

Styles snaps a selfie with Raúl Alvarez, the fashion editor of Elle Mexico.

Harry Styles, Instagram

Instagram

Harry Styles

Nail artist Jenny Longworth gives the 25-year-old star freshly painted claws for the special occasion. He dons pastel colored polishes that match the vibe of the runway show.

We can't wait to see what Styles wears next.

