Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks are making headlines for the funniest reasons.

On Friday night, the One Direction and Fleetwood Mac singers had the crowd experiencing a vast range of emotions while talking on stage. Styles kicked off the roller coaster of reactions when he introduced the "Dreams" singer in some all-too familiar terms that had audience members scratching their heads. "She is everything you have ever wanted in a lady, in a lover and in a friend," the 25-year-old declared. "Stephanie Nicks, I love you, we all do, and that is true, Stevie."

How Harry Styles knows about Stevie Nicks' role as a lover, we may never know.

One thing that is for sure, is that the Brit is a member of One Direction and not NSYNC. The 70-year-old made the simple mistake when she thanked Harry for doing the honor of inducting her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "When he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC — sorry, not NSYNC," she said, quickly realizing her mistake. "I'm never going to live that one down, I know."