Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's unborn child has officially overstayed his welcome.

The 31-year-old Jersey Shore star is set to any day now give birth to her and husband Jionni LaValle's third child and second son, who they're naming Angelo. And these final days of pregnancy are more than uncomfortable for the soon-to-be third-time mom.

"Come out you little s--t," Snooki wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, alongside a video of her baby bump as she bounces on a large yoga ball.