Snooki Gets Candid About Feeling "Miserable" Ahead of Baby No. 3's Birth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 16, 2019 1:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Snooki, Baby Sprinkle

Instagram / Snooki

Snooki is ready for her son to arrive.

The Jersey Shore star, who will welcome her third child in just a few weeks, has been feeling "miserable" as she gets ready to give birth. In the latest episode of her It's Happening with Snooki & Joey podcast, posted Thursday, the expecting star dishes on her recent visit to the doctor's office.

"I just got back from the doctor's office, I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out," Snooki shares on the podcast episode. "And then I went today and [the doctor] said like another two weeks or so."

Watch

Nicole Snooki Polizzi Reveals the Sex of Her 3rd Child

"So, I'm annoyed," the reality star continues, adding that she and husband Jionni LaValle want their baby to arrive on May 26. "So, I'm gonna really try and do everything...have Jionni there and switch things around."

"So, I'm annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable," Snooki adds. "You have no idea."

The 31-year-old star, who is also mom to Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and Giovanna LaValle, 4, recently revealed the name of her third child will be Angelo. In early May, Snooki celebrated her son's upcoming arrival with her closest pals at a baby sprinkle.

Snooki previously opened up to E! News about her third pregnancy, declaring it "the worst."

"Just because I'm chasing around a 4 and a 6-year-old, I'm not really having time to rest or sleep or do any of that, which is fine, but I'm grumpy," she explained. "And I'm ready for this to be over. I'm super excited to have a third baby though, but I know it's gonna be so stressful because everyone says the third one...that's the baby that makes you crazy. And I'm already crazy."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Snooki , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories , Jersey Shore

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Trey Songz

Here's Why Fans Think Trey Songz Just Became a Dad

Miles Theodore Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Miles Stephens' Cutest Baby Photos

Tia Mowry

Cutest Celeb Kids on Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Stars Who Welcomed Babies Via Surrogate

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Mother's Day 2019

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

2019 Celebrity Babies

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.