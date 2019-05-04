It's Jersey Shore, the next generation!

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is pregnant with her third child, celebrated her upcoming arrival on Saturday at a baby sprinkle, a toned-down version of a baby shower. Attendees included her Jersey Shore BFF Jenni "JWoww" Farley and fellow co-star Deena Cortese, who brought their kids.

The adults posted on Instagram photos of Snooki's son Lorenzo LaValle, 6, and daughter Giovanna LaValle, 4, sitting with JWoww's eldest child, daughter Meilani Mathews, 4, and Cortese's 4-month-old son Christopher John Buckner, aka C.J.

"Some of 2.0," JWoww wrote. "Lorenzo is so handsome here I can't deal."

The reality star and ex Roger Mathews' son Greyson Mathews, who will turn 3 on Sunday, was not pictured. Nor was Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's 1-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro, and co-star DJ Pauly D's 5-year-old daughter Amabella Sophia Markert.

"Jersey Shore 2.0 minus Grey, Arianna & Amabella ❤️ #family," Snooki wrote.

"Jersey Shore Kiddos ❤️ celebrating Nicole and Baby Angelo today #jerseyshore #sprinkle #jerseykids," Cortese wrote, referring to Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle's chosen name for their third child, a boy.