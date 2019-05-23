Millie Bobby Brown Is a Karaoke Queen in Epic Beat Battle Against Jimmy Fallon

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 4:40 AM

Millie Bobby Brown, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Fans already knew Millie Bobby Brown could act, but did they know she could also sing?

The Stranger Things star appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show and totally killed it in a "beat battle" against Jimmy Fallon.

For the face-off, the actress and the late-night host took turns singing songs that went along with a random beat played by the show's band The Roots. If a player couldn't think of a new song or hesitated, he or she lost. 

The Eleven star brought her A-game and covered Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe," Lorde's "Royals," Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl," Shawn Mendes' "If I Can't Have You," Lizzo's "Juice," Panic! at the Disco's "High Hopes" and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey's "The Middle." However, Fallon didn't back down and rocked out to Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way," Hall & Oates' "Rich Girl," Mack Morrison's "Return of the Mack," Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower," Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life," Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide," Justin Bieber's "Sorry" and Kenny Rogers' "The Gambler."

Ultimately, the competitors ended their battle in a draw by performing a duet of Wilson Phillips' "Hold On."

Watch the video to see the epic showdown.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

