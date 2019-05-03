Shawn Mendes is kicking off the weekend with some brand-new music.

The 20-year-old singer dropped his single "If I Can't Have You" on Friday along with a corresponding music video.

The two-time Grammy nominee wrote the song along with his longtime collaborators Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau.

In the song, Mendes sings about how he can't get a special someone out of his mind and that "everything means nothing if I can't have you."

For the music video, Mendes keeps it cool and casual. The song opens up with him lounging on a couch in sweats and a white tank top, which shows off his mega muscles. As the black and white short film continues, fans also see him sing about this love interest while playing the piano, running on a treadmill and lying in bed with a woman.

Mendes recently opened up about the new track during a FaceTime interview with Beats 1's Zane Lowe.

"It's a confident pop record—is what it is—and it's clearly that for me," he said. "I am going through this phase right now where I'm testing out all the styles of music that I can possibly be doing, and pop is, like, what is in my blood—no pun intended."