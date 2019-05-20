Stranger Things Is Ready For a Very Thirsty Summer With New Clip

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 20, 2019 2:35 PM

Stranger Things, Season 3, Billy, Dacre Montgomery

Netflix

Things are getting hot this summer, at least according to this new Stranger Things clip. 

The clip, posted to the show's Twitter account, shows the moms of Hawkins lounging casually by the pool until they realize a lifeguard change is about to go down. They rearrange themselves and touch up their makeup in preparation for the arrival of the new lifeguard, Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who's apparently evolved from being the bully with the mullet to being the hot lifeguard with the mullet. 

Season three of Stranger Things, which premieres on the 4th of July, looks like a true '80s fever dream of fairs, malls, aerobics classes, arcade games, Cary Elwes, and more. 

Watch

All the Signs Stranger Things Is Coming to an End

You can see the clip below!

"One summer can change everything," the season's tagline promises, and the show's Twitter has taken it even further than that. One Jancy can change everything. One Jopper can change everything. One friendship, one scoop, one Billy can all change everything. 

Whether the Stranger Things Twitter is just having fun or actually handing out clues about the new season is currently unclear, but we're definitely excited to see #Jopper and the fact that Lucas' sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) is included in the mix. 

You can see all the new character posters below, and we've also got you covered with everything we know about the new season

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

David Harbour as Chief Hopper

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Noah Schnapp as Will

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Finn Wolfhard as Mike

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Dacre Montgomery as Billy

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Winona Ryder as Joyce

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Natalia Dyer as Nancy

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Joe Keery as Steve

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Priah Ferguson as Erica

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Sadie Sink as Max

Stranger Things, Season 3, Character Posters

Netflix

Maya Hawke as Robin

