Kate Middleton and Prince William were all smiles at Queen Elizabeth II's garden party on Tuesday.

The garden parties, which are hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace, help to put a spotlight on public service. While at the gathering on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were spotted chatting with fellow attendees, including Kerry Irving and his assistance dog Max.

"In 2006, Kerry's car was hit by a truck, leaving him housebound with chronic neck and back pain," a statement on the Kensington Palace Instagram reads. "Kerry still suffers with the pain from his back injury, but he credits Max with helping him to get his life back on track. Kerry has since retrained as a locksmith and Max is always with him."